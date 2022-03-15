LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Brexit: One year on—Episode 4—impact on goods

Published on: 15 March 2022
Public Law analysis: Travers Smith's 'Brexit: 1 year on' series takes a look at where we are in the Brexit process, one year on from the end of the transition period and the UK's effective exit from the EU. The video series provides practical tips on what businesses should be thinking about and looking out for throughout 2022 and beyond. In the fourth episode, Commercial, IP & Technology Senior Associate Richard Offord talks about the impact of Brexit on goods, following the UK's departure from the Single Market and Customs Union. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

