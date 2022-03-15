Brexit: One year on—Episode 4—impact on goods

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Travers Smith's 'Brexit: 1 year on' series takes a look at where we are in the Brexit process, one year on from the end of the transition period and the UK's effective exit from the EU. The video series provides practical tips on what businesses should be thinking about and looking out for throughout 2022 and beyond. In the fourth episode, Commercial, IP & Technology Senior Associate Richard Offord talks about the impact of Brexit on goods, following the UK's departure from the Single Market and Customs Union. or to read the full analysis.