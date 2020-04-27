Brexit—implications for personal data transfers from the UK to the EEA

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Most guidance on personal data transfers and Brexit has focused on the implications for transfers from the European Economic Area (EEA) to the UK. Bridget Treacy and Olivia Lee, partner and associate at Hunton Andrews Kurth, discuss the implications of Brexit for the reverse situation: personal data transfers from the UK to the EEA during and after the Brexit implementation (or ‘transition’) period. or to read the full analysis.