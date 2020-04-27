Sign-in Help
Brexit—implications for personal data transfers from the UK to the EEA

Published on: 27 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What is the position on UK to EEA personal data transfers during the Brexit implementation period?
  • What is the position after the implementation period?
  • What steps should organisations consider taking when entering into arrangements during the implementing period in respect of transfers of personal data from the UK to EEA that may continue after the implementation period?
  • What about transfers from the EEA to UK?

Information Law analysis: Most guidance on personal data transfers and Brexit has focused on the implications for transfers from the European Economic Area (EEA) to the UK. Bridget Treacy and Olivia Lee, partner and associate at Hunton Andrews Kurth, discuss the implications of Brexit for the reverse situation: personal data transfers from the UK to the EEA during and after the Brexit implementation (or ‘transition’) period. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

