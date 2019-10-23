Sign-in Help
Brexit—impact of the Withdrawal Agreement and draft Withdrawal Agreement Bill on R&I lawyers

Published on: 23 October 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What was presented/published?
  • Key dates
  • How is the definition of exit day impacted by the Bill?
  • Withdrawal Agreement
  • What are the practical implications for R&I lawyers?

Restructuring and insolvency analysis: We look at the likely impact of the Withdrawal Agreement and draft Withdrawal Agreement Bill for R&I lawyers, in particular its impact on the Brexit SI: Insolvency (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, SI 2019/146. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

