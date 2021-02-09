Sign-in Help
Brexit-hit businesses need customs clarity, delayed deadlines, MPs told

Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Brexit-hit UK companies need better guidance on customs rules as they risk failing to keep the correct records to avoid duties, MPs heard on 8 February 2021. Rules of origin (which dictate when a good can enter a foreign market tariff-free, depending on how much of the product was made in the exporting country) have become the biggest problem for EU-UK trade since IP completion day, experts have warned, and ‘cowboy’ companies are offering advice that could hurt businesses even more. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

