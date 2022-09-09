LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—9 September 2022

Published on: 09 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Brexit highlights—9 September 2022
  • Jump to:
  • Halsbury’s Laws of England: European Union volume 47A (2022)
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—FCDO publishes information page on UK-EU TCA CSF
  • Brexit SIs and sifting updates
  • Made Brexit SIs laid in Parliament
  • Food Information (Amendment of Transitional Provisions) (England) Regulations 2022
  • Food Information (Amendment of Transitional Provisions) (Wales) Regulations 2022
  • Food Information (Transitional Provisions) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More