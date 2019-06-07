Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—7 June 2019

Brexit highlights—7 June 2019
Published on: 07 June 2019
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit highlights—7 June 2019
  • Jump to:
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Prime Minister Theresa May announces resignation
  • Brexit Bulletin—Speaker rules out proroguing parliament to facilitate a no-deal Brexit
  • House of Commons Library analyses EU and Member State no deal preparations
  • House of Commons Library highlights urgency of World Trade Organization reform
  • Rail transport, safety and technical standards—no deal Brexit guidance
  • Trading requirements for defence sector—no deal Brexit guidance
  • Brexit SIs and sifting updates
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More