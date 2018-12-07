Sign-in Help
Brexit highlights—7 December 2018

Published on: 07 December 2018
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Advocate General says UK’s Article 50 notice of intention to leave EU can be unilaterally revoked (Wightman v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union)
  • Brexit Bulletin—Government publishes Attorney General’s advice as Parliament debates the Brexit deal
  • Brexit Bulletin—government publishes legal position statement on the Withdrawal Agreement
  • UK submits services schedules to the WTO
  • Memoranda of Understanding reached on Gibraltar over EU Withdrawal
  • Brexit legislation updates
  • Government publishes response to consultation on Nuclear Safeguard Regulations
  • Government publishes Brexit draft public notices
These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

