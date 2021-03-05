Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—5 March 2021

Brexit highlights—5 March 2021
Published on: 05 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit highlights—5 March 2021
  • Jump to:
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU raises strong concerns over Withdrawal Agreement compliance as UK announces unilateral measures for Northern Ireland
  • Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lord Chancellor responds to queries on TCA and Crown Dependencies
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including IP action plan, methane strategy, environment action programme and smart mobility strategy
  • Brexit legislation updates
  • Brexit Bulletin—Committee questions Cabinet Office on public procurement common framework
  • Brexit SIs and sifting updates
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More