Brexit highlights—30 November 2018

Published on: 30 November 2018
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit highlights—30 November 2018
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—examining the political declaration on the future UK-EU relationship
  • Brexit Bulletin―EU27 leaders endorse draft Withdrawal Agreement
  • Brexit bulletin―government publishes analysis on the Brexit deal
  • European Commission Q&A on the rights of EU and UK citizens under Withdrawal Agreement
  • Brexit legislation updates
  • Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Act 2018 repealed
  • Customs, VAT and excise regulations in event of 'no deal' Brexit
  • Bill introduced to cover ‘in flight’ EU FS legislation if no Brexit deal is reached
These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

