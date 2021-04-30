Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—30 April 2021

Brexit highlights—30 April 2021
Published on: 30 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit highlights—30 April 2021
  • Jump to:
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in the Official Journal
  • Brexit Bulletin—Council of the European Union adopts decision to conclude TCA in final step of EU ratification
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament approves EU-UK TCA paving way for Council adoption
  • Brexit Bulletin—MEPs endorse EU-UK TCA in final debate before European Parliament vote
  • Brexit Bulletin—Sixth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights
  • Brexit Bulletin—Third meeting of the Specialised Committee on Financial Provisions
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including European Climate Law
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More