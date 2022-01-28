LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Brexit highlights—28 January 2022

Published on: 28 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Jump to:
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU sees chance of ‘timely’ NI resolution with UK if goodwill holds
  • ​Brexit Bulletin—PM sets out UK delegation to PPA
  • Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights issues joint statement and report following ninth meeting
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC Chair writes to PM on REUL reviews
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes government response to its report on UK participation in EU programmes
  • Feature analysis
  • The Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights
Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

