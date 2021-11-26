LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—26 November 2021

Published on: 26 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit highlights—26 November 2021
  • Jump to:
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU reiterates the need for joint tangible solutions in the framework of the Northern Ireland Protocol  
  • Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Road Transport published 
  • Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Aviation Safety Committee published 
  • Committee raises concerns to Lord Frost on medicine supplies to Northern Ireland
  • EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
  • European Scrutiny Committee questions Gibraltar Government on potential treaty
  • Lords committee urges for rights and liberties protection in EU travel rules
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More