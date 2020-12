Brexit highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. Parliament rose for the Christmas recess on 17 December 2020 and is due to return on 5 January 2021, but with reports of a last-minute Brexit deal being finalised on Christmas Eve (at the time of writing), a recall of Parliament is anticipated to approve a last-minute deal with the EU. We are breaking for Christmas day, but will continue to keep you updated on key developments as matters unfold in the lead-up to IP completion day. or to read the full analysis.