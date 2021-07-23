menu-search
Legal News

Brexit highlights—23 July 2021

Published on: 23 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—government puts forward approach on Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commission open to flexible approach on Northern Ireland Protocol, but not renegotiation
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commission publishes draft mandate for EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commission recommends EU accession to Hague Judgments Convention
  • Brexit Bulletin—eighth meeting of Special Committee on Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—Defra publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Fisheries Committee
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines Select Committee activity on Brexit for 2016–2020
Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas.

