LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—22 October 2021

Published on: 22 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit highlights—22 October 2021
  • Jump to:
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU enter intensive discussions on Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Law Enforcement and Judicial Cooperation holds first meeting
  • Brexit Bulletin—government concludes consultation on EU-UK TCA business and public engagement
  • Brexit SIs, sifting updates and recommendations
  • Made Brexit SIs laid in Parliament
  • Free Zones (Customs, Excise and Value Added Tax) Regulations 2021
  • Phytosanitary Conditions (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More