Brexit highlights—22 January 2021

Published on: 22 January 2021
Updated on: 22 January 2021
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commission establishes new taskforce to oversee EU-UK relationship
  • Brexit Bulletin—Future Relationship Committee outlines recommendations for future scrutiny of UK-EU relations in final report
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK government publishes policy paper for goods coming to GB from EU
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lord Kinnoull presses for clarity on operation of Northern Ireland Protocol
  • EU Services Sub-Committee seeks evidence on the impact of TCA provisions on the UK service sector
  • EU Goods Sub-Committee calls for evidence on future of trade between UK and EU
  • Inquiry into how Brexit rules will affect pet travel and animal exports begins
These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas.

