Brexit highlights—21 December 2018

Published on: 21 December 2018
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU publish new and updated guidance on Brexit contingency planning
  • Home Office publishes immigration white paper ending free movement
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK reaches agreements with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland on issues associated with Brexit
  • UK and Switzerland agree to post-Brexit trade agreement
  • Prime Minister issues statements on Brexit deal at European Council
  • European Council publishes conclusions adopted at special meeting on Brexit
  • Brexit legislation updates
  • Supreme Court rules parts of Scottish Brexit Bill outside legislative competence (Re the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill)
These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas.

