LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—2 September 2022

Published on: 02 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Brexit highlights—2 September 2022
  • Jump to:
  • General Brexit headlines
  • EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
  • Brexit legislation updates
  • Committee launches inquiry into Northern Ireland Protocol Bill
  • PLP publishes briefing on Trade (Australia and New Zealand) Bill
  • Brexit SIs and sifting updates
  • Made Brexit SIs laid in Parliament
  • Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2022
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More