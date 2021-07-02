menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—2 July 2021

Brexit highlights—2 July 2021
Published on: 02 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit highlights—2 July 2021
  • Jump to:
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Commission takes note of UK’s grace period extension request for chilled meats as part of package of solutions for Northern Ireland Protocol implementation
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
  • Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights publishes fourth report on the implementation of residence rights
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including ​market access and fishing opportunities
  • Brexit feature case analysis
  • Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, Northern Ireland High Court rules
  • Brexit SIs, sifting updates and recommendations
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More