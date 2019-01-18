Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Brexit highlights

Legal News

Brexit highlights—18 January 2019

Brexit highlights—18 January 2019
Published on: 18 January 2019
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit highlights—18 January 2019
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Next steps following MPs’ landmark vote rejecting the Brexit deal
  • Brexit Bulletin—House of Lords takes note of the Brexit deal and rejects a no deal outcome
  • Brexit Bulletin―UK and EU exchange views on the Withdrawal Agreement and political declaration ahead of meaningful vote
  • Brexit Bulletin—Government continues to publish guidance on preparation for Brexit
  • Brexit legislation updates
  • EU Referendum Bills laid in Parliament
  • European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Bill laid in Parliament
  • Brexit SIs and sifting updates
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More