Brexit highlights—15 February 2019

Published on: 15 February 2019
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • Brexit highlights—15 February 2019
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin―Parliament rejects latest government motion on Brexit next steps
  • Brexit Bulletin―PM updates on Brexit and asks for more time to negotiate legal changes to the deal
  • Brexit Bulletin—Joint statement on next steps in Brexit process rules out legal changes to the Withdrawal Agreement
  • Commission publishes explainer on the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement
  • Brexit Bulletin―mixed messages on DIT’s readiness for Brexit
  • Committee publishes second report scrutinising Brexit-related international agreements
  • Brexit legislation updates
  • Second report on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and common legislative frameworks published
These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

