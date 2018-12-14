Sign-in Help
Brexit highlights—14 December 2018

Published on: 14 December 2018
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • General Brexit headlines
  • Court of Justice says UK’s Article 50 notice of intention to leave EU can be unilaterally revoked (Wightman v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union)
  • Supreme Court rules that devolved Brexit legislation as a whole is within the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament
  • Brexit Bulletin—PM defers vote on Brexit deal
  • EU says Withdrawal Agreement will not be re-negotiated
  • Brexit legislation updates
  • Fisheries Bill amendments aim to strengthen law alongside £37m funding boost for fishing industry
  • Brexit SIs and sifting updates
  • Made Brexit SIs laid in Parliament
    • More...

Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

