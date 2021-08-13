menu-search
Legal News

Brexit highlights—13 August 2021

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Jump to:
  • Brexit feature case analysis
  • Constitutional Unsettlement? High Court rules Northern Ireland Protocol lawful (Re Allister and others application for Judicial Review (EU Exit))
  • Brexit SIs, sifting updates and recommendations
  • Made Brexit SIs laid in Parliament
  • Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Education (Student Fees, Awards and Support) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
  • Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Amendment) (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • Post-Brexit transition guidance
Article summary

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

