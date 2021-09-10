Brexit highlights—10 September 2021

These Brexit highlights bring you a summary of the latest Brexit news and legislation updates from across a range of LexisNexis® practice areas.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
General Brexit headlines
Brexit SIs, sifting updates and recommendations
Made Brexit SIs laid in Parliament
Draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting and sifting committee recommendations
Post-Brexit transition guidance
Beyond Brexit
Editor's picks—the practice area/sector view
New and updated Brexit related content
LexTalk®Brexit: a Lexis®PSL community
Useful information
This section contains key overarching Brexit news headlines.
The UK government will extend waivers on customs checks for certain goods, such as processed meat, crossing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland beyond the deadline of October 2021, according to Cabinet Office Minister, Lord David Frost. The European Commission responded that it would not agree to a renegotiation of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement, reserving its rights in respect of infringement proceedings.
See News Analysis: UK to extend Brexit checks grace periods over Northern Ireland, Frost says.
The Cabinet Office has published the speech of Cabinet Office Minister, Lord David Frost, at the annual conference of the British-Irish Association. Lord Frost reflected on the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement and the UK-EU relationship more widely. Expressing concern over failure to address pressing issues regarding the implementation of the Protocol, Lord Frost cautioned this dispute could ‘hold back the potential for a new era of cooperation’. With the UK ‘for now’ not triggering a suspension or ‘sweeping all the existing arrangements away’, UK and EU delegations concentrate efforts on a ‘sustainable and enduring arrangement’.
See: LNB News 06/09/2021 27.
This section contains updates on the latest final and draft Brexit SIs laid in Parliament, plus updates on proposed negative Brexit SIs laid for sifting and draft Brexit SIs subject to the enhanced scrutiny procedure.
SI 2021/1011: These Regulations are made in exercise of legislative powers under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979 (CEMA 1979) in connection with Brexit. They amend one piece of retained direct EU legislation in relation to customs. They come into force on partly on 1 October 2021, and fully on 1 January 2022.
See: LNB News 09/09/2021 76.
SI 2021/987: These Regulations are made in exercise of legislative powers under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) in connection with Brexit. They amend one piece of UK primary legislation in relation to crime in order to address failures of retained EU law to operate effectively and other deficiencies arising from the withdrawal of the UK from the EU. They come into force on 1 October 2021.
See: LNB News 07/09/2021 27.
SI 2021/972: These Regulations are made in exercise of legislative powers under the Trade in Animals and Related Products Regulations 2011, SI 2011/1197, in connection with Brexit. They amend one piece of UK secondary legislation in relation to meat preparations. They come into force on 29 September 2021.
See: LNB News 07/09/2021 14.
SI 2021/977: These Regulations are made in exercise of legislative powers under the Trade in Animals and Related Products (Wales) Regulations 2011, SI 2011/2379, in connection with Brexit. They amend one piece of Welsh secondary legislation in relation to meat preparations. They come into force on 29 September 2021.
See: LNB News 03/09/2021 26.
SSI 2021/304: These Regulations are made in exercise of legislative powers under the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021 (UKWEU(C)(S)A 2021) in connection with Brexit. They bring certain provisions of the UKWEU(C)(S)A 2021 into force on 1 October 2021.
See: LNB News 08/09/2021 25.
SI 2021/983: These Regulations are made in exercise of legislative powers under the Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Act 2018 (T(CT)A 2018) and the Customs (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1605, in connection with Brexit. They bring into force for certain purposes the provisions of SI 2020/1605, Ch 5. They came into force on 4 September 2021.
See: LNB News 06/09/2021 28.
Public Law analysis: The Commons European Statutory Instruments Committee (ESIC) and the Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) are responsible for the sifting processes under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (EU(FR)A 2020). These committees scrutinise proposed negative Brexit SIs (including SIs concerning the implementation of Brexit and the ongoing UK/EU relationship) and make recommendations on the appropriate parliamentary procedure before the instruments are laid in Parliament. This bulletin outlines the latest updates and recommendations, collated on 10 September 2021.
See News Analysis: Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 10 September 2021.
Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to legislation in the field of social security and financial services to address failures of retained EU law to operate effectively and other deficiencies arising from the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
See News Analysis: Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 31 August and 6 September 2021.
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has published updated guidance for authorised traders moving food from Great Britain (GB) to the EU or Northern Ireland (NI). The updates to the guidance include the removal of the 1 October 2021 date and the removal of the need for official certification when moving some goods from GB to NI. While the Brexit transition/implementation period ended at 11 pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day), the government continues to issue new and updated Brexit webpages and guidance documents on the associated legal and practical changes.
See: LNB News 08/09/2021 49.
HMRC has updated its import, export and customs guidance to reflect the post-Brexit regime. The update covers the period from 31 August to 6 September 2021.
See: LNB News 06/09/2021 18.
The UK and Switzerland have signed an agreement, which entitles UK and Swiss citizens, who live or work in either country, to receive healthcare cover and uprated state pensions, in addition to a number of other social security benefits. Eligible individuals travelling to either country will also be able to access necessary healthcare using a European Health Insurance Card or Global Health Insurance Card, the UK equivalent. The UK-Switzerland Convention on Social Security Coordination is expected to support business and trade, allowing cross-border workers and employers to pay social security contributions in one state at a time, and is due to come into force later in 2021.
See: LNB News 10/09/2021 40.
The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a reconsideration of its recommendation to the Secretary of State for International Trade in relation to the UK transition review of the steel safeguard measure. The TRA’s reconsideration follows the submission of eight requests from both UK and overseas industries calling on the TRA to reassess its recommendation. Steel safeguard measures were put in place on 28 categories of steel products by the EU in 2018–19 for an initial period of three years. Safeguards on 19 steel product categories were then transitioned into the UK tariff regime when the UK left the EU Customs Union.
See: LNB News 07/09/2021 53.
This section contains key Brexit news hand-picked by Lexis®PSL lawyers from their own practice areas.
Ministry of Justice letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention
In a letter dated 27 August 2021, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Right Honourable Robert Buckland QC MP has responded to correspondence from the Justice and Home Affairs Committee. The letter emphasises the commitment of the government to the accession of the UK to the Lugano Convention. It sets out the current position and the fact that there has been no final decision by the EU as to whether to consent to the accession request. The government expects that that decision will be made by way of qualified majority voting. The government continues to liaise with the EU Member States individually and a number have said they would welcome the UK's accession, although there are some that oppose it.
See: LNB News 09/09/2021 108.
For further updates from Dispute Resolution, see: Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—overview.
Updated procurement guidance on exclusion, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing
The Cabinet Office has updated Procurement Policy Note 04/21: Applying Exclusions in Public Procurement, Managing Conflicts of Interest and Whistleblowing (PPN 04/21), to supplement the accompanying guidance with additional information on conflicts of interest arising in the context of the employment of civil servants. Issued on 20 May 2021 with immediate effect, PPN 04/21 reminds government departments of their obligations in applying exclusions and preventing, identifying and remedying conflicts of interest in public procurement, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
See: LNB News 09/09/2021 52.
For further updates from Public Law, see: Public Law weekly highlights—overview.
● International trade hub
● Brexit legislation tracker
● Brexit materials—right to work checks
LexTalk® is an online community forum which gives Lexis®PSL subscribers the opportunity to post questions, hold conversations, participate in discussions and share best practice. It has been designed to provide a secure place for legal professionals to discuss legal developments, offer and receive peer support, and gain a sense of up-to-date market practice and advances in real-time. You can access and post questions on all of the dedicated practice area forums, including a dedicated community for Lexis®PSL Brexit.
Click here to sign up and meet like-minded community members, create a profile, connect, share, and start participating today! Alternatively, you can access LexTalk® on the key resources tab on your Practice Area home page.
Please feel free to contact the Lexis®PSL team with your comments, queries or suggestions: Contact us.
We are also on Twitter—you can follow us: @LexisNexisUK.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,
Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and
Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)
Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of
0330 161 1234