Brexit highlights—10 September 2021

This section contains key Brexit news hand-picked by Lexis®PSL lawyers from their own practice areas.

Dispute Resolution

Ministry of Justice letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention

In a letter dated 27 August 2021, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Right Honourable Robert Buckland QC MP has responded to correspondence from the Justice and Home Affairs Committee. The letter emphasises the commitment of the government to the accession of the UK to the Lugano Convention. It sets out the current position and the fact that there has been no final decision by the EU as to whether to consent to the accession request. The government expects that that decision will be made by way of qualified majority voting. The government continues to liaise with the EU Member States individually and a number have said they would welcome the UK's accession, although there are some that oppose it.

See: LNB News 09/09/2021 108.

For further updates from Dispute Resolution, see: Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—overview.