- Brexit: Financial Services draft statutory instruments—22 October 2018
- Draft Ring-fenced Bodies (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
- Draft Central Securities Depositories (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018:
- Draft Over the Counter Derivatives, Central Counterparties and Trade Repositories (Amendment, etc., and Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
- Draft Financial Conglomerates and Other Financial Groups (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
Financial Services analysis: HM Treasury has published four draft Brexit statutory instruments in relation to ring-fenced bodies, the onshoring of central depositories legislation, amendments to retained EU law on counter derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories and the proposed amendments to retained EU law related to the prudential treatment of financial conglomerates, to be laid under the EU (Withdrawal) Act.
