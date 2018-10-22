Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Bank ring-fencing transfer schemes

Legal News

Brexit: Financial Services draft statutory instruments—22 October 2018

Brexit: Financial Services draft statutory instruments—22 October 2018
Published on: 22 October 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit: Financial Services draft statutory instruments—22 October 2018
  • Draft Ring-fenced Bodies (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
  • Draft Central Securities Depositories (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018:
  • Draft Over the Counter Derivatives, Central Counterparties and Trade Repositories (Amendment, etc., and Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
  • Draft Financial Conglomerates and Other Financial Groups (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: HM Treasury has published four draft Brexit statutory instruments in relation to ring-fenced bodies, the onshoring of central depositories legislation, amendments to retained EU law on counter derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories and the proposed amendments to retained EU law related to the prudential treatment of financial conglomerates, to be laid under the EU (Withdrawal) Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More