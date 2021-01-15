Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Climate change and targets

Legal News

Brexit deal doesn’t force UK to follow EU’s carbon market expansion, official says

Brexit deal doesn’t force UK to follow EU’s carbon market expansion, official says
Published on: 15 January 2021
Updated on: 15 January 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Brexit deal doesn’t force UK to follow EU’s carbon market expansion, official says

Article summary

MLex: The UK won’t be required to expand its Emissions Trading System (ETS) to other sectors under the Brexit trade deal, even if the EU does so, a European Commission official has said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More