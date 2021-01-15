Brexit deal can ‘mitigate’ less-efficient UK energy trade, EU official says

MLex: EU-UK trade in gas and electricity is set to be ‘less efficient’ in the wake of Brexit, according to comments made by a European Commission on 14 January 2021. But the trade deal negotiated with London should help ‘mitigate’ the impact, Tadhg O’Briain, from the EU executive’s energy department, told the European Parliament’s Industry, Research and Energy Committee.
