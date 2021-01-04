Sign-in Help
Brexit—a deal that leaves recognition of UK insolvency procedures uncertain

Published on: 04 January 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: An article written by Mark Phillips QC at South Square looks at the impact of the draft Trade and Co-operation agreement for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

