LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Confidential information / Confidential information

Legal News

Breaking up is hard to do—breach of confidence and passing off in the ‘insuretech’ industry (Mulsanne v Marshmallow)

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Breaking up is hard to do—breach of confidence and passing off in the ‘insuretech’ industry (Mulsanne v Marshmallow)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • What was confidential information?
  • Passing off
  • Data protection
  • Case details

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Joint ventures go wrong. Agents fall out with principals. Partnerships dissolve. Where two parties contribute know-how and information to developing proprietary technology, and the relationship breaks down, how do the courts determine what is protected by the law as confidential and what may be freely used for new ventures? Can proprietary technology simply be rewritten to eliminate direct use of confidential information, or are there still risks of liability for indirect use as a shortcut or ‘springboard’ to developing the new product? How do you make it clear to customers that the corporate arrangement has changed and, where goodwill has accrued, avoid passing off products of the former partnership as those of the new venture? The High Court analysed these issues in a claim for misuse of confidential information, breach of contract and passing off in the insuretech field where the claimant, an insurance company, sued its former broker alleging misuse of confidential information used to jointly develop an insurance ratings model in the broker’s new start-up insurance business. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

2 Precedents
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As