Breaking up is hard to do—breach of confidence and passing off in the ‘insuretech’ industry (Mulsanne v Marshmallow)

Information Law analysis: Joint ventures go wrong. Agents fall out with principals. Partnerships dissolve. Where two parties contribute know-how and information to developing proprietary technology, and the relationship breaks down, how do the courts determine what is protected by the law as confidential and what may be freely used for new ventures? Can proprietary technology simply be rewritten to eliminate direct use of confidential information, or are there still risks of liability for indirect use as a shortcut or ‘springboard’ to developing the new product? How do you make it clear to customers that the corporate arrangement has changed and, where goodwill has accrued, avoid passing off products of the former partnership as those of the new venture? The High Court analysed these issues in a claim for misuse of confidential information, breach of contract and passing off in the insuretech field where the claimant, an insurance company, sued its former broker alleging misuse of confidential information used to jointly develop an insurance ratings model in the broker’s new start-up insurance business. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or to read the full analysis.