Unaoil executive’s conviction quashed over SFO evidence failure

Law360, London: A London appeals court has quashed the bribery conviction of former Unaoil executive Ziad Akle, ruling on 10 December 2021 that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had 'handicapped' his defence by not disclosing key documents about its contacts with an American fixer.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to
Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its
Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also
Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)
0330 161 1234