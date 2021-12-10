LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Appeal and judicial review / Criminal appeals

Legal News

Unaoil executive’s conviction quashed over SFO evidence failure

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Unaoil executive’s conviction quashed over SFO evidence failure

Article summary

Law360, London: A London appeals court has quashed the bribery conviction of former Unaoil executive Ziad Akle, ruling on 10 December 2021 that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had 'handicapped' his defence by not disclosing key documents about its contacts with an American fixer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As