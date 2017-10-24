- Breaking new ground in opening trust structures (JSC Mezhdunarodniy Promyshlenniy Bank and another v Pugachev and others)
- What is the significance of this case? Why is it important for practitioners?
- How helpful is this judgment in clarifying the law in this area? Are there any remaining grey areas?
- What are the practical implications of the judgment? What should practitioners be mindful of when advising in this area?
- How does this case fit in with other developments in this area of the law? Do you have any predictions for future developments in this area?
Article summary
Private Client analysis: Christopher Lloyd and Tim Akkouh, barristers at Erskine Chambers, discuss the recent case, JSC Mezhdunarodniy Promyshlenniy Bank v Pugachev. They explain that this case opens up a new line of attack against trust structures and, while there are still areas that will require further clarification in future cases, it has broken new ground in this area of law.
