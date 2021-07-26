menu-search
Legal News

Breaking—Aon pulls plug on $US 30bn Willis merger after DOJ probe

Published on: 26 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Aon plc said on 26 July 2021 it will withdraw from a $US 30bn mega-merger with Willis Towers Watson in the face of the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust challenge to the transaction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

