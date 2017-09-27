Sign-in Help
Breaches of fiduciary when it comes to individuals lacking capacity— Public Guardian v Matrix Deputies

Published on: 27 September 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What was the background to the case?
  • What issue arose for the court’s consideration?
  • What did the court decide, and why?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area? Are there still any unresolved matters practitioners will need to watch out for?
  • What are the implications for practitioners? What will they need to be mindful of when advising in this area?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Public Guardian sought the discharge of the appointments of property and affairs deputies for breach of their fiduciary duties in Public Guardian v Matrix Deputies. Samantha Presland, of Outer Temple Chambers, examines the Court of Protection's decision and its order for costs to be assessed on the indemnity basis. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

