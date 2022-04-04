Breach of trust duty to segregate trust funds (Batt v Boswell)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The claimant alleged her deceased mother and brother as executor/trustees of her late father’s estate were in breach of trust by failing to invest her late father’s trust fund and by reason of a failure to segregate trust money and their own money and keep records, the executor/trustees were liable to restore the trust fund to her with compound interest. The court held on the facts that the claimant had received more than her fair share of the trust fund and that the executor/trustees had not acted in breach of their obligations. The judgment of His Honour Justice (HHJ) Paul Matthews contains a detailed and careful analysis of the extent of the trustees obligation to segregate trust funds from their own and the formalities that needed to be observed by trustees when dealing with trust monies. Written by Nigel Kinder, senior solicitor at Pardoes Solicitors LLP who acted for the defendant in the case. or to read the full analysis.