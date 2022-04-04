Breach of trust duty to segregate trust funds (Batt v Boswell)

Private Client analysis: The claimant alleged her deceased mother and brother as executor/trustees of her late father’s estate were in breach of trust by failing to invest her late father’s trust fund and by reason of a failure to segregate trust money and their own money and keep records, the executor/trustees were liable to restore the trust fund to her with compound interest. The court held on the facts that the claimant had received more than her fair share of the trust fund and that the executor/trustees had not acted in breach of their obligations. The judgment of His Honour Justice (HHJ) Paul Matthews contains a detailed and careful analysis of the extent of the trustees obligation to segregate trust funds from their own and the formalities that needed to be observed by trustees when dealing with trust monies. Written by Nigel Kinder, senior solicitor at Pardoes Solicitors LLP who acted for the defendant in the case.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will
Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model
Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law
Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and
0330 161 1234