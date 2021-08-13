menu-search
Brazilian Superior Court confirms 90-day period to request annulment of arbitral awards

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brazilian Superior Court confirms 90-day period to request annulment of arbitral awards
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 9 August 2021, the Brazilian Superior Court of Justice (STJ) published an interesting decision on the time limit that applies when requesting the annulment of arbitral awards issued in proceedings seated in Brazil, holding that the 90-day time limit also applies when raising grounds for annulment in the context of contesting enforcement proceedings. Joaquim de Paiva Muniz, partner and head of the Baker McKenzie arbitration team in Brazil.

