Brave new world: how to create a tech-savvy in-house legal function

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tell us a little bit about your background and your career to date
  • How did you approach creating the new structure at Pearson?
  • How have you addressed the role of technology in the team?
  • How did you go about engaging with your clients in the organisation?
  • Did you need to build business cases to get the funding for these projects?
  • How do you sell the benefits of all the changes back to the business?
  • What have been the challenges and successes along the way?
  • How do you think the skills needed by in-house lawyers will change in the future?

Article summary

In the emerging legal landscape, technology and an innovative team structure are integral parts of an efficient legal function. We talk to Bjarne Tellmann, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Pearson Plc, about the new skills lawyers need to succeed and the impact of technology on service delivery. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

