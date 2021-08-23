- Bounce Back Loans—FAQs for the insolvency profession
- (1) Can a lender count on an existing all monies personal guarantee given by a director (or any individual) for a separate loan facility when seeking to recover monies under a BBLS loan?
- (2) Can a lender still claim under the BBLS Guarantee Agreement if they have lent outside the terms? For example, a company incorporated after the deadline or if they have lent over and above the 25% of turnover?
- (3) Can a lender claim under the guarantee for non-payment even if the BBLS loan funds were used to reduce the borrower’s overall liability to the lender?
- (4) Can BBLS loans be caught by an existing floating charge?
- (5) Is it possible to obtain copies of the BBLS loan documentation? For example, the Guarantee Agreement or the Statement of Agreed Principles.
- (6) Are the Lender Manuals and BBLS Guarantee Agreements identical terms?
- (7) Can a BBLS loan or a CBILS be transferred between lenders?
- (8) Can a BBL be compromised through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) or a Restructuring Plan (RP)?
- (9) What is the view of the Insolvency Service on directors using BBLS loan monies on a reasonable basis to cover their living costs if they had no other means of getting income (eg Furlough Scheme)? Particularly, Personal Service Companies where main day to day expenses has always been for the director’s services in their company.
- (10) Scenario—Company A is insolvent and on the advice of an IP, the company should be placed into Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation. There is cash at bank of £10k to fund the costs of placing the company into liquidation. However, Bank B is still owed monies under a BBLS loan granted to the company. Bank B has a right to set-off in respect of the credit balance in the account. Is it considered ethically wrong if the IP advises the director to transfer the credit balance to a designated client account in advance of the liquidation, which would defeat the bank’s ability to exercise set-off, to pay for the costs of the liquidation?
- (11) Will the ‘Recoveries Waterfall’ shown in the webinar be published?
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: During R3’s webinar titled ‘Bounce Back Loans—An Essential Guide for the Insolvency Profession’, a number of questions were submitted by attendees for consideration by the British Business Bank, UK Finance and The Insolvency Service. These FAQs published by R3 seek to answer those questions to aid the insolvency profession when advising clients who took advantage of a Bounce Back Loan (BBL). Prepared by Ben Luxford (R3) in conjunction with the British Business Bank, The Insolvency Service and UK Finance.
