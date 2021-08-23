menu-search
Legal News

Bounce Back Loans—FAQs for the insolvency profession

Published on: 23 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • (1) Can a lender count on an existing all monies personal guarantee given by a director (or any individual) for a separate loan facility when seeking to recover monies under a BBLS loan?
  • (2) Can a lender still claim under the BBLS Guarantee Agreement if they have lent outside the terms? For example, a company incorporated after the deadline or if they have lent over and above the 25% of turnover?
  • (3) Can a lender claim under the guarantee for non-payment even if the BBLS loan funds were used to reduce the borrower’s overall liability to the lender?
  • (4) Can BBLS loans be caught by an existing floating charge?
  • (5) Is it possible to obtain copies of the BBLS loan documentation? For example, the Guarantee Agreement or the Statement of Agreed Principles.
  • (6) Are the Lender Manuals and BBLS Guarantee Agreements identical terms?
  • (7) Can a BBLS loan or a CBILS be transferred between lenders?
  • (8) Can a BBL be compromised through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) or a Restructuring Plan (RP)?
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: During R3’s webinar titled ‘Bounce Back Loans—An Essential Guide for the Insolvency Profession’, a number of questions were submitted by attendees for consideration by the British Business Bank, UK Finance and The Insolvency Service. These FAQs published by R3 seek to answer those questions to aid the insolvency profession when advising clients who took advantage of a Bounce Back Loan (BBL). Prepared by Ben Luxford (R3) in conjunction with the British Business Bank, The Insolvency Service and UK Finance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

