Boss harassed sales assistant by asking if she was menopausal (Best v Embark on Raw Ltd)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: In Best v Embark on Raw Ltd, a tribunal had to decide if asking a female member of staff whether she was menopausal discriminated against her on the grounds of her age and sex. Menopause is not a protected characteristic and women bringing claims have to argue them within the framework of the Equality Act 2010. Most of the cases consider whether menopausal symptoms can amount to a disability, triggering the duty on employers to make reasonable adjustments. Joanne Moseley, professional support lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, analyses the recent employment tribunal case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

