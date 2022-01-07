LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Bona fide dispute over winding-up petition debt (Re a Company (application to strike out))

Published on: 07 January 2022
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case involved an application to strike out and/or restrain advertisement of a winding-up petition presented in relation to an alleged loan to a company. The company denied entering into any such loan agreement. Having heard submissions from both parties on the nature of the alleged agreement and how it was constructed, the court decided that the petition debt was the subject of a bona fide dispute on substantial grounds. Accordingly, an action for payment was the appropriate forum for such a dispute and not a winding-up petition. This case provides a helpful reminder on the settled principles governing the appropriateness of using a winding-up petition where a debt is disputed. Written by Lynsey Walker, partner and Anna McAlpine, trainee solicitor at Addleshaw Goddard LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

