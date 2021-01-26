Sign-in Help
BoE risks ‘moral hazard’ over high-carbon bonds, say MPs

Published on: 26 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A parliamentary committee warned Britain’s central bank on 25 January 2021 that it could create a ‘moral hazard’ and undermine the country’s leadership on climate change if it continues to buy environmentally unfriendly bonds and fund polluting businesses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

