BoE executive warns of pressure on government to deregulate finance

Published on: 22 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A Bank of England (BoE) executive warned Parliament on 21 February 2022 that there was a risk that Britain could go too far in cutting back the level of financial services regulation following Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

