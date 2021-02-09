Sign-in Help
BoE chief 'angry' at claim he tried to duck blame for LC&F

Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Bank of England (BoE) governor Andrew Bailey angrily hit back on 8 February 2021 at claims he tried to keep his name out of a damning report into the handling by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the London Capital & Finance (LC&F) scandal, telling a parliamentary committee he took responsibility for the watchdog’s failings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

