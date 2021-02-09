BoE chief ‘angry’ at claim he tried to duck blame for LC&F

Law360, London: Bank of England (BoE) governor Andrew Bailey angrily hit back on 8 February 2021 at claims he tried to keep his name out of a damning report into the handling by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the London Capital & Finance (LC&F) scandal, telling a parliamentary committee he took responsibility for the watchdog’s failings.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to
Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.
A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an
Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.