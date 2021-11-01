BNPL—getting the balance right

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: HM Treasury has published the long-awaited consultation on buy-now pay-later (BNPL) regulation, following the announcement on 2 February 2021 that the government would implement the Woolard Review recommendation to bring interest free BNPL products within the scope of regulation. Johnny Williams, partner, Emma Radmore, legal director and Lucy Hadrill, solicitor, of Womble Bond Dickenson discuss the background to the consultation, its proposals and next steps. or to read the full analysis.