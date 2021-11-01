LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

BNPL—getting the balance right

Published on: 01 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • BNPL—getting the balance right
  • Original News
  • Why isn’t BNPL currently regulated?
  • What products does this cover?
  • What is to be done?
  • Consequences of bringing agreements within RAO scope
  • Financial promotions
  • Customer documentation
  • Other questions
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: HM Treasury has published the long-awaited consultation on buy-now pay-later (BNPL) regulation, following the announcement on 2 February 2021 that the government would implement the Woolard Review recommendation to bring interest free BNPL products within the scope of regulation. Johnny Williams, partner, Emma Radmore, legal director and Lucy Hadrill, solicitor, of Womble Bond Dickenson discuss the background to the consultation, its proposals and next steps. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

