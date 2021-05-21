Blue economy will gain importance in light of Green Deal, European Commission says

Article summary

MLex: The blue economy will contribute to decarbonisation and will help achieve other environmental goals by lowering its own footprint and through innovative solutions, the European Commission has said in its latest report on the sector. EU Commissioner in charge of environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, is therefore calling on Member States and private investors to back and invest in a sustainable blue economy. The report, published to observe European Maritime Day, gives an overview of the performance of economic sectors related to oceans and coastal environment in the EU. or to read the full analysis.