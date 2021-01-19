Blown out of proportion? When mistakes do not invalidate a service charge demand (Price v Mattey)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: When will mistakes on the face of a service charge demand invalidate that demand? A landlord had demanded greater sums from his tenant than he was actually entitled to under the lease, having wrongly calculated that the tenant’s proportion of the expenditure was a 1/24 rather than a 1/31, share. The tenant argued that the service charge demands were invalidated by this mistake, such that the jurisdiction of the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) did not arise under section 27A of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 (LTA 1985). The court held that the demands were formally valid. If a demand sought more than a landlord was entitled to under a lease, or was mistaken in claiming expenses that were irrecoverable, the demands were not invalidated. These were errors falling squarely within the FTT’s jurisdiction to determine what was actually payable pursuant to LTA 1985, s 27A. Written by Diane Doliveux, barrister, at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.