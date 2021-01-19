Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Service charges / Residential service charge disputes

Legal News

Blown out of proportion? When mistakes do not invalidate a service charge demand (Price v Mattey)

Blown out of proportion? When mistakes do not invalidate a service charge demand (Price v Mattey)
Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Blown out of proportion? When mistakes do not invalidate a service charge demand (Price v Mattey)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: When will mistakes on the face of a service charge demand invalidate that demand? A landlord had demanded greater sums from his tenant than he was actually entitled to under the lease, having wrongly calculated that the tenant’s proportion of the expenditure was a 1/24 rather than a 1/31, share. The tenant argued that the service charge demands were invalidated by this mistake, such that the jurisdiction of the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) did not arise under section 27A of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 (LTA 1985). The court held that the demands were formally valid. If a demand sought more than a landlord was entitled to under a lease, or was mistaken in claiming expenses that were irrecoverable, the demands were not invalidated. These were errors falling squarely within the FTT’s jurisdiction to determine what was actually payable pursuant to LTA 1985, s 27A. Written by Diane Doliveux, barrister, at Tanfield Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More