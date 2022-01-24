LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Blame the directors?

Published on: 24 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: A director may incur personal liability for inducing a breach of a contract between the company of which he or she is a director and another entity. This means a director can find themselves liable for losses caused by a company’s breach. It is well established that a company is a separate legal entity from its management, and if a company has entered into a contract, it is the company which will be liable if that contract is breached. However, in an economic climate where some contracts have become more difficult to perform, and insolvencies are increasing, those affected are looking at alternative way of recovering their losses, including director personal liability. Written by Victoria Pool and Joanne Haythorn, legal director and managing associate at Addleshaw Goddard. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

