Black Swan jurisdiction revived in the BVI (Convoy Collateral Ltd v Broad Idea International Ltd and Cho)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A seven-member Board in the Privy Council has revived the so-called Black Swan jurisdiction for granting freezing injunctive relief in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in support of foreign proceedings. The statements of principle outlined by Lord Diplock in 'The Siskina' have been criticised and not followed by a majority of the Board. Sir Geoffrey Vos, in his minority judgment, commented at para [221] that 'the majority's ground-breaking exposition of the law of injunctions will not, as a matter of precedent, be binding on lower courts, but will be powerful obiter dicta'. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.