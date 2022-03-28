LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Bitcoin developers don't owe duty to users, court rules

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A judge rejected an attempt by the self-described inventor of Bitcoin on 25 March 2022 to impose a new legal duty on developers of the digital currency to protect consumers' assets, saying there is no relationship of trust between the two. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

