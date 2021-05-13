menu-search
Birmingham City Council’s housing allocation scheme declared to have discriminated against disabled households (R (Nur) v Birmingham City Council)

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Birmingham City Council’s housing allocation scheme declared to have discriminated against disabled households (R (Nur) v Birmingham City Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Indirect discrimination
  • Reasonable adjustments
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Mr David Lock QC sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court found that Birmingham’s allocation scheme, which gave preference for larger houses to families with young children, indirectly discriminated against households with disabled members in a manner that was not proportionate. By failing to take pro-active steps to ameliorate the disadvantage the scheme caused to disabled people, Birmingham also failed to make reasonable adjustments when formulating and operating the scheme. Written by Marie Paris, pupil barrister at Doughty Street Chambers who acted for the claimants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

