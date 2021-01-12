Sign-in Help
Bird & Bird Procurement Green Paper Briefings—eProcurement proposals

Published on: 12 January 2021
Public Law analysis: The UK government Green Paper on procurement contains far-reaching proposals for public sector eProcurement systems. Roger Bickerstaff of Bird & Bird LLP considers how the proposals have consequences that extend well beyond eProcurement issues. They will have a significant and widespread impact on public sector procurement activities. More generally, they should help to promote the development of the broader digital government agenda. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

